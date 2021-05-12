South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Northern Cape Water Supply

12 May 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Water availability in the Northern Cape is at 91.6% full. This is according to the latest Weekly State of Reservoirs Report issued on 11 May 2021. This means that the Northern Cape's Full Water Supply Capacity (FSC) of 146.3 million m3 is currently at 134.1 million m3.

The agricultural sector, mining, industry and all residents of the Northern Cape are urged to continue using water wisely and sparingly. Report all who are using water illegally, that is, those without a water use license, those who are abstracting more water than allocated, water thieves, and water and sanitation infrastructure vandals by reporting them to the Department of Water and Sanitation's toll free number 0800 200 200. It is also illegal to divert a water course or stream to store the water for personal activities.

All water users are further urged to fix burst and leaking pipes, regularly monitor boreholes to adhere to recommended yields. Behavioural change in water consumption will contribute immensely towards sustaining water availability in the Northern Cape.

The Vanderkloof Dam which borders the Free State and Northern Cape is at 63.08%. Bloemhof Dam at 107.09% full.

In the Lower Orange River System, Prieska is at 69.6% and Blouputs just below the Augrabies Water Fall is at 58.52% full.

Water storage weirs in the Northern Cape are on a decline. The Douglas Storage Weir has decreased from last week's 109.8% to 109.3%, the Vaalharts decreased from 85.2% to 83%, Spitskop decreased from last week's 102.6% to 102.2, Boegoeberg is this week at 72.5% and the Karee Dam át 19.2%.

The Northern Cape has balancing dams, not storage dams. The difference being that storage dams' primary purpose is for long term water storage. Balancing dams are designed to act as multipurpose facilities by diverting water into canals, pipelines or they act as pump stations. Therefore, availability in the Northern Cape fluctuates and varies from week to week.

