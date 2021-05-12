South Africa: Getting People Out of the Clinic Can Support HIV Treatment Adherence

12 May 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anele Yawa and Lotti Rutter

The growing crisis in many of South Africa's clinics has reached a point where patient care is being compromised and there is a deepening worry that people living with HIV are being pushed out of treatment, argues Anele Yawa and Lotti Rutter. In this op-ed, they ask whether repeat prescription collection strategies are simpler and quicker than waiting in long clinic queues.

Anele Yawa is the General Secretary of the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC). Lotti Rutter is with Health GAP. Both work on the Ritshidze project.

The growing crisis in many of South Africa's clinics has reached a point where patient care is being compromised. There is a deepening worry that people living with HIV are being pushed out of treatment.

Allowing people living with HIV to collect their medication refills outside of the clinic can improve this experience and reduce the risk of people disengaging from care. Decentralising medication refills -- together with longer ARV refills -- can reduce how often people living with HIV actually have to go to the clinic -- reducing time spent in long queues, interacting with rude staff, or having their status involuntarily disclosed, as often reported through community-led monitoring, of the kind we...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.