Namibia: National Theatre Invites Artists Living With Disabilities to Showcase Talent

11 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) opened a call for artists with disabilities to showcase their creative talents between 10 to 21 May 2021 for an upcoming project that uses the creative and performing arts to raise awareness among the general public community, on the rights and capabilities of persons with disabilities in Namibia.

The project is done in partnership with the Namibian National Association of the Deaf (NNAD) funded by the National Arts Council of Namibia.

The project aims to bring together artists with different disabilities (not limited to hearing

impairment) to work together in promoting their capabilities and to raise awareness among the general public on the rights of persons with disabilities in Namibia.

The project is based in Windhoek, however interested artists living outside the city and are able to relocate to Windhoek at their own costs, should they be successful, are welcome to send a WhatsApp query and showcase to Desiree Mentor, NTN at 081 124 4285.

Interested artists with that are 18 years and older are requested to book for a slot with the NTN or the NNAD, for a 1-minute creative showcase of their talents in the areas of, but not limited to Acting, Poetry and Dance/Movement.

Successful candidates would be contracted for the projects that will take place 24 May to 12 July 2021.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibia Economist

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.