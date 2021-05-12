Lesotho: Econet Donates Reflective Vests to LMPS

Econet Telecom Lesotho this week handed over reflective body vests worth M20 000 to Lesotho Mounted Police Service (LMPS) Commissioner Holomo Molibeli in Maseru.

Econet chief executive officer (CEO) Dennis Plaatjies said the donation was a token of appreciation to the police in recognition of their sterling work in controlling traffic in the capital during peak hours. Maseru's trunk roads are heavily congested during peak periods due to the city's poor road network and the police have in recent months been assisting motorists during the morning and evening peak periods.

And Mr Plaatjies said the police officers' work deserved recognition.

"We appreciate the hard work that the police officer are doing during traffic jams," Mr Plaatjies said.

"Reflectors are used as a safety and precautionary measure and they aid in the prevention of accidents by increasing the officers' visibility. Therefore, with the aid of these vests, officers will be more visible when standing on the road controlling traffic.

"We also expect that this gesture will strengthen relations between Econet and LMPS."

Commissioner Molibeli expressed his appreciation said for Econet's gesture to the police in its endeavour to maintain order while also fighting crime.

"Econet and LMPS have a continuous partnership aimed at reducing crime. Due to this partnership, we will assign police officers who will work towards preventing criminal elements who vandalise Econet equipment," Commissioner Molibeli said.

He added that due to the high volumes of traffic during the evening peak period, commuters were now leaving the central business district early to avoid the congestion on the roads.

"We came up with this strategy of controlling rush-hour traffic because it was affecting the business sector. Employees were leaving their work stations earlier to avoid congestion or they would check in late for the same reasons."

The two entities enjoy a cordial relationship. Earlier this year, Econet donated 5000 face masks to help the police fight Covid-19.

