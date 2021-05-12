Southern Africa: Kenya Airways, Airlink Ink Interline Agreement to Connect Eastern and Southern African Nations

11 May 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Kenya Airways PLC and Airlink last week inked an interline agreement that will extend the airlines reach in the Southern Africa region via Johannesburg and Cape Town.

The new agreement will offer customers seamless travel of over 40 cities across Africa.

Kenya Airways continues to diversify its services and operations in response to their customers needs.

Under this latest agreement, Kenya Airways customers flying to South Africa will be able to connect with Airlink operated flights to Windhoek, Durban, Gaborone, Maseru, Pemba, Maputo, Port Elizabeth, among others. It will also enable Airlink passengers to book a through ticket to Nairobi and enjoy connections to the rest of Kenya Airways destinations within Africa, including Entebbe, Kigali, Dar es Salaam, Bujumbura, Kinshasa and more.

The agreement presents new growth opportunities for both airlines and will strengthen aviation ties between Kenya and Southern Africa. This partnership also plays a significant role economically, improving trade exchange and spurring tourism across the continent, a statement released said.

"As global economies continue to reel from the effects of the pandemic, such strategic partnerships are critical. These new routes will positively impact the flow of trade and tourism across the region by offering our customers convenient travel around the continent," said Julius Thairu, KQ's Acting Chief Commercial Officer.

