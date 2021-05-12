Namibia: Nakathila Tipped for Greatness, Vows to Destroy American Opponent

Namibia's World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Global super featherweight champion Jeremiah 'Lowkey' Nakathila yesterday vowed to send his American opponent to the cleaners when they meet in June for a world title fight.

The highly dexterous hard-punching Nakathila, who remains one of the most recognisable faces in Namibian boxing, will go toe-to-toe with the fast and furious 23-year-old Shakur Stevenson on 12 June in Las Vegas, Nevada in the USA for the interim world junior lightweight championship.

Nakathila, who is ranked second, boasts an impressive record of 21 wins and one loss from a total of 22 fights in the paid ranks, while his opponent

holds a record of 15 fights and 15 straight wins. At a press conference held yesterday, the 32-year-old first thanked his stable and telecommunication giants, MTC, for working tirelessly to secure the fight for him.

"It's not easy to secure such a fight of that magnitude and thanks to all the effort put in to secure this fight. I've been looking forward to this fight for a very long time. I believe it's my time to shine. I have been working so hard in the gym, pushing hard. I am very serious about this fight I can't wait for 12 June to fight. Come June, I am going to shine," he said.

Also speaking at the same event, renowned promoter and trainer Nestor Tobias said it is important that Namibia rally behind Nakathila, as he is set to represent Namibia at large, not only

his stable. He further said it took them years to secure the fight, which was tough.

"This is a big fight for Namibia and Africa - that is the biggest level you can get to, so I believe Nakathila will fully represent Namibia. We have been negotiating this fight for a very long time and finally, we secured the title fight.

"Those talking negatively about Lowkey should consider changing their minds, because when he takes to the ring, he is going to shock the world. He is the only African in that division," he said.

Meanwhile, MTC's human capital chief and corporate affairs officer, Tim Ekandjo said: "It's important to knock him out completely, because they love protecting their boxers in America."