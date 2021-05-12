Namibia Condemns Attack On Palestinian Worshipers

Namibia has joined the rest of the world in condemning the rising tensions in east Jerusalem over the possible eviction of Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres called on Israel to "exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly" in occupied East Jerusalem.

The United States yesterday also expressed "serious concern" of violence in Jerusalem as Israeli police again cracked down on protesters rallying against the forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The global condemnation came as the Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 17 people, including one Palestinian paramedic, were wounded during peaceful demonstrations across East Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The ministry of international relations executive director Penda Naanda said Namibia expressed concern towards the possible evictions and condemned the violence exercised by the Israeli police during the past days against Palestinian demonstrators and the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting peaceful worshippers.

"The government of Namibia expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian people and calls on the Israeli forces to end the violent acts against the Palestinians," Naanda said.

Namibia further reaffirmed its resolute support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Therefore, Namibia calls on the international community to continue supporting the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions and all other agreements.

Tensions have escalated in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger about potential forced expulsions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah on land claimed by illegal Jewish settlers.

At least 90 Palestinians were wounded on Saturday during an Israeli police crackdown on protesters outside the Old City of Jerusalem, while another 200 Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sunday's skirmishes - though less intense than those seen in recent days - raised the likelihood of a further escalation on Monday when Israelis mark what they call Jerusalem Day - the day East Jerusalem was occupied in 1967 and later annexed by Israel.