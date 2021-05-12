Namibia Condemns Attack On Palestinian Worshipers

11 May 2021
New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia has joined the rest of the world in condemning the rising tensions in east Jerusalem over the possible eviction of Palestinian families living in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood.

United Nations (UN) chief Antonio Guterres called on Israel to "exercise maximum restraint and respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly" in occupied East Jerusalem.

The United States yesterday also expressed "serious concern" of violence in Jerusalem as Israeli police again cracked down on protesters rallying against the forced expulsions of Palestinian families from the occupied East Jerusalem neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah.

The global condemnation came as the Palestinian Red Crescent said at least 17 people, including one Palestinian paramedic, were wounded during peaceful demonstrations across East Jerusalem on Sunday evening.

The ministry of international relations executive director Penda Naanda said Namibia expressed concern towards the possible evictions and condemned the violence exercised by the Israeli police during the past days against Palestinian demonstrators and the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque, assaulting peaceful worshippers.

"The government of Namibia expresses its solidarity with the Palestinian people and calls on the Israeli forces to end the violent acts against the Palestinians," Naanda said.

Namibia further reaffirmed its resolute support for the legitimate struggle of the Palestinian people against Israeli occupation, the inalienable right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and independence with East Jerusalem as their capital.

Therefore, Namibia calls on the international community to continue supporting the Palestinian people through the implementation of relevant UN resolutions and all other agreements.

Tensions have escalated in Jerusalem, the occupied West Bank and Gaza throughout the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, amid growing anger about potential forced expulsions of Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah on land claimed by illegal Jewish settlers.

At least 90 Palestinians were wounded on Saturday during an Israeli police crackdown on protesters outside the Old City of Jerusalem, while another 200 Palestinians were injured on Friday when Israeli forces stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Sunday's skirmishes - though less intense than those seen in recent days - raised the likelihood of a further escalation on Monday when Israelis mark what they call Jerusalem Day - the day East Jerusalem was occupied in 1967 and later annexed by Israel.

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Spain, Morocco in Diplomatic Row Over Western Sahara Leader

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.