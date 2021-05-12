Kenya Covid Update - 410 Cases, 22 Dead

Nairobi — Kenya recorded 22 deaths from COVID-19 Wednesday even as 410 cases were detected.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the new deaths raised fatalities in the country to 2,950 as the positivity rate settled at 10.8 percent.

The positivity rate in the country has stabilized on between 3.5 and 10 per cent for the past two weeks, in what experts say offers hope of flattening the curve which had climbed to over 20 per cent in March when a partial lockdown was declared.

The country's caseload stood at 164,386 on Wednesday with 1,729,345 cumulative tests so far carried out.

Kenya has so far vaccinated 925,509 people against the disease.