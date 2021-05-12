Mozambique: Covid-19 - One Death, 29 New Cases and 85 Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Tuesday reported another death from the Covid-19 respiratory disease, and 29 new cases.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Health, the latest victim was a 74 year old Mozambican woman, who died in Maputo city. This brings the total death toll from Covid-19 in Mozambique to 826.

Since the start of the pandemic, 529,546 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 919 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 304 were from Zambezia, 207 from Maputo city, 83 from Nampula, 74 from Niassa, 64 from Maputo province, 64 from Sofala, 47 from Tete, 46 from Inhambane, 23 from Cabo Delgado, and seven from Manica. No tests were reported from Gaza.

890 of the tests yielded negative results, and 29 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of people diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique to 70,267.

Of the new cases diagnosed on Tuesday, 26 were Mozambican citizens, one was a foreigner (but the Ministry release did not reveal his or her nationality), and the nationalities of the other two have not yet been confirmed. 15 were women or girls, and 14 were men or boys. Four were children under the age of 15, and four were over 65 years old. No age information was available for two cases.

12 of the positive cases (41.4 per cent) were from the Greater Maputo Metropolitan Area (Maputo and Matola cities and the adjacent districts of Boane and Marracuene). There were also ten cases from Zambezia, three from Niassa, two from Nampula and two from Sofala. There were no positive cases reported from the other five provinces.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Coronavirus By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) for this 24 hour period was 3.2 per cent. This compares with 7.5 per cent on Monday, 3.1 per cent on Sunday, two per cent on Saturday, and 2.3 per cent on Friday.

Over the same 24 hour period, five Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (four in Maputo and one in Inhambane), and one new case was admitted in Maputo.

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 treatment facilities fell from 29 on Monday to 24 on Tuesday. Two-thirds of these patients (16) were in Maputo. There were also four patients hospitalised in Nampula, two in Zambezia and two in Tete. No Covid-19 patients were hospitalised in the other seven provinces.

The Ministry release added that on Tuesday a further 85 people were declared to have made a full recovery from Covid-19 (63 in Maputo province, 12 in Manica, seven in Tete and three in Inhambane). This brings the total number of recoveries to 67,884, or 96.6 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 in Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases fell from 1,610 on Monday to 1,553 on Tuesday. The geographical distribution of these cases was as follows: Maputo province, 716 (46.1 per cent of the total); Sofala, 306; Maputo city, 290; Zambezia, 131; Niassa, 32; Nampula, 32; Gaza, 28; Inhambane, 10; Cabo Delgado, six; and Tete, two. One province, Manica, now has no active Covid-19 cases at all.