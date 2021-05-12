Ghana: Uew Signs 2 MOU to Train Teachers

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) on Monday signed two Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), to boost the training of teachers of Colleges of Education, particularly at UEW and the Evangelical Presbyterian University College, Ghana (EPUC) Ho.

UEW signed the first MoU with EPUC, before signing the other with the Transforming Teacher Education and Learning (T-TEL), during separate ceremonies at the Council Chamber at Winneba.

T-TEL is a Ghanaian not-for-profit organisation that provides quality technical advice, project management, research and implementation support services, using local talent and expertise to enable Ghana's education system to reach greater heights.

The MoU between UEW and EPUC was for the former to mentor the latter in the running of academic programmes, while that of T-TEL was to make UEW effectively undertake its supervisory role of Colleges of Education under its mentoring programmes.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Vice Chancellor of UEW, Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni said that the University would continue to provide quality human development training to students through its programmes of study.

He explained that UEW had continued to attract attention from institutions locally and on the international front, for various partnerships due to its good corporate governance, and said it would not relent on such effort.

He said, "Management takes pride in this feat and will do everything possible to maintain it for the university to become toast of many."

Prof. Afful-Broni said that it was the desire of UEW as the leading teacher education institution in Ghana to take its various disciplines of study to all the corners of the country, through its distance education programmes and support all Colleges of Education to thrive.

The Vice Chancellor underscored the essence of relationships among educational institutions, saying, "Affiliations should not be seen as a servant-master relationship but as a means of learning and sharing best practices, correct and support where necessary, as mentors don't have all the answers and best practices."

The President of the EPUC, Prof.Edem Bakah said that they were delighted with the partnership formed with UEW and was ever ready to learn from it until it reached the point of being on their own.

He opined that UEW was a giant in the field of teacher training therefore, it was not out of place that EPUC decided to tap into its expertise to meet the requirements to be granted a Charter.

Touching on the collaboration between UEW and T-TEL, the Registrar of UEW, Paul Osei Barima said that the University placed high premium on their relationship and was committed to executing its part and entreated T-TEL to honour its obligations to ensure a win-win situation.

The Executive Director of T-TEL, Robin Todd, indicated that he was hopeful the relationship between them and UEW would go a long way to benefit each other, nothing that, with the government's commencement of process of reviewing the Senior High School curriculum, the partnership would be of essence in that way.

He explained that through the implementation of the programme, every SHS graduate in Ghana that would enter into the College of Education would be equipped with the subject knowledge, analytical and critical thinking skills needed to progress to further studies or successfully enter the world of work.