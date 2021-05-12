Ghana/Nigeria: Ghana Draws Nigeria in 2022 Awcon Qualifiers

12 May 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Ghana has been paired with Nigeria in the 2022 Total African Women's Cup of Nations to be staged in Morocco.

The draw was held on Monday, May 10 at the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Headquarters in Cairo, Egypt.

The qualification series saw a record of 44 member associations taking part in the qualifiers' series minus Morocco who gained an automatic qualification as hosts.

It will be the first edition organized under the format of 12 teams.

The draw was conducted by CAF's Senior Manager of Women's Football and Futsal's Heba Sarwat with assist from Egyptian footballer Nadine Ghazy.

The qualifiers would be on Home and Away format and the highest aggregate winners would qualify to join Morocco for the final showdown next year.

Below is the full draw:

First round

M1 - Uganda v Ethiopia

M2 - Kenya v South Sudan

M3 - Eritrea v Burundi

M4 - Djibouti v Rwanda

M5 - Malawi v Zambia

M6 - Tanzania v Namibia

M7 - Zimbabwe v Eswatini

M8 - Angola v Botswana

M9 - Mozambique v South Africa

M10 - Algeria v Sudan

M11 - Egypt v Tunisia

M12 - Equatorial Guinea v DR Congo

M13 - Sao Tome and Principe v Togo

M14 - Congo v Gabon

M15 - Central African Republic v Cameroon

M16 - Sierra Leone v Gambia

M17 - Liberia v Senegal

M18 - Mali v Guinea

M19 - Guinea Bissau v Mauritania

M20 - Burkina Faso v Benin

M21 - Nigeria v Ghana

M22 - Niger v Cote d'Ivoire

Second Round

Winner M1 v Winner M2

Winner M3 v Winner M4

Winner M5 v Winner M6

Winner M7 v Winner M8

Winner M9 v Winner M10

Winner M11 v Winner M12

Winner M13 v Winner M14

Winner M15 v Winner M16

Winner M17 v Winner M18

Winner M19 v Winner M20

Winner M21 v Winner M22 -GNA

