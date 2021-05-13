Nigeria: Electricity Blackout Worsens As Power Grid Collapses Again

12 May 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Chika Izuora and Abah Adah

The national grid has suffered another system collapse, worsening the power blackout across several states of the federation.

The collapse, which occurred around 11.00 am on Wednesday, was first confirmed by two of the country's electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

"We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise - Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states - is as a result of the collapse of the national grid," Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Similarly, in its message to its customers, Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc said: "Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us."

Confirming the incident officially, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

In a statement signed by its general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro - Katampe line at 11:29 am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation, up to Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

"While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

"TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country," Ndidi noted.

She said, while the grid restoration gradually progresses to other parts of the country, the commission has launched investigation into the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated the failure.

The commission also appealed to Nigerians to be patient as adequate measures are being made to restore electricity across the country.

Meanwhile, electricity is being gradually restored to parts of Lagos state. Already, Eko Electricity Distribution company confirmed it received power from one of its stations at 12:25pm.

The DisCo said that whenever there's a collapse, they don't restore all at the same time to prevent another collapse. What happens is that they start restoring each of the transmission stations one after the other so as to ensure stability, one of its technal officers told LEADERSHIP.

The grid, which is being managed by government-owned TCN, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amidst lack of spinning reserve that is capable of forestalling such occurrences.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Leadership

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.