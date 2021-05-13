Nigeria: Electricity Blackout Worsens As Power Grid Collapses Again

The national grid has suffered another system collapse, worsening the power blackout across several states of the federation.

The collapse, which occurred around 11.00 am on Wednesday, was first confirmed by two of the country's electricity distribution companies in separate messages to their customers.

"We regret to inform you that the power outage currently being experienced across our franchise - Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states - is as a result of the collapse of the national grid," Kaduna Electric said on Twitter.

Similarly, in its message to its customers, Eko Electricity Distribution Company Plc said: "Dear customer, there is a partial system collapse on the national grid. Our TCN partners are working to restore supply immediately. Please bear with us."

Confirming the incident officially, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

In a statement signed by its general manager, public affairs, Ndidi Mbah, TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro - Katampe line at 11:29 am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation, up to Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

"While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

"TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country," Ndidi noted.

She said, while the grid restoration gradually progresses to other parts of the country, the commission has launched investigation into the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated the failure.

The commission also appealed to Nigerians to be patient as adequate measures are being made to restore electricity across the country.

Meanwhile, electricity is being gradually restored to parts of Lagos state. Already, Eko Electricity Distribution company confirmed it received power from one of its stations at 12:25pm.

The DisCo said that whenever there's a collapse, they don't restore all at the same time to prevent another collapse. What happens is that they start restoring each of the transmission stations one after the other so as to ensure stability, one of its technal officers told LEADERSHIP.

The grid, which is being managed by government-owned TCN, has continued to suffer system collapse over the years amidst lack of spinning reserve that is capable of forestalling such occurrences.