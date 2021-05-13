Nigeria: Controversial Law Empowering Lagos to Take Over Corruption Cases From EFCC

The Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2021 was sponsored by the executive arm.

A controversial bill that empowers the Lagos State Anti-Corruption Commission to take over "all anti-corruption and financial crimes cases" involving the finances and assets of Lagos State government being investigated by any other agency was signed into law, last month by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission Bill 2021, sponsored by the executive arm of the government, was signed into law just days after it was passed by the House of Assembly.

According to Section 13(3) of the law, "The Commission shall upon the commencement of this Law take over the investigation of all Anti-Corruption and Financial Crimes cases involving the finances and assets of Lagos State Government being investigated by any other Agency."

Section 13(5) says, "The Commission shall have power to the exclusion of any other Agency or body to investigate and coordinate the investigation of corruption and financial crime cases involving the finances and assets of the State Government."

