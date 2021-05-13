Nigeria's Electricity Grid Collapses Again

12 May 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid experienced a total system collapse on Wednesday resulting in blackout in some parts of the country.

The TCN made the confirmation in a statement by its General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

"The TCN hereby states that at about 11.01 a.m today, May, 12 ,2021, there was a total system collapse of the grid, as a result of voltage collapse at some parts of the grid," the statement read.

"TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro - Katampe line at 11:29 a.m and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos."

According to her, while the restoration of the grid and power gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of the voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated.

"TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country," she added.

NAN reports that the national grid on February 17, experienced partial collapse leading to power outage in some parts of Nigeria including Lagos State.

In December last year, the grid also suffered a total collapse, a collapse the TCN said lasted 40 minutes. (NAN)

