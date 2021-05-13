Nigeria: Power Outage Spreads As Grid Collapses

13 May 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

The national electricity grid collapsed on Wednesday, dropping power generation to about 260 megawatts (MW) and causing nationwide outage.

However, few hours later, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) which manages the grid said the recovery began immediately with power restored to Abuja and some parts of the southwest.

According to real-time power grid records by the Independent System Operations (ISO) section of TCN, none of the over 20 Generation Companies (GenCos) produced energy as of 1:00pm due to the system collapse.

As of Tuesday, the peak power generation was 4,757MW, while the lowest generation was 3,976MW. While 101,605 megawatts hour (MWH) energy was generated, consumers through the 11 Distribution Companies (DisCos) utilised 99,955MWH.

TCN in a statement by its spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah confirmed the 11:00am grid system collapse due to drop in voltage.

"TCN commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe Transmission Station in Abuja through the Shiroro - Katampe line at 11:29am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

"While the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progress to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated this failure is equally being investigated," the public utility company and power grid manager stated

As at 7:00pm, the grid had reached 1,650MW, with Abuja, Eko, Ikeja and Ibadan DisCos having the highest supply of 200MW each while the seven other DisCos have less.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
'Urgent Need' to Scale Up Response in Cabo Delgado, Mozambique

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.