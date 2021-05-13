Nigeria: Families Demand Whereabouts of Kano Boko Haram Suspects

Three families of the 13 suspected terrorists arrested at Filin Lazio, Hotoro axis of Kano State on Saturday, May 8, 2021, demanded to know the whereabouts of their members whom they claimed are innocent and have nothing to do with the main suspect arrested.

Speaking to Daily Trust, wife of one of the arrested suspect, Hajiya Fai'za Idris Usman who is a staff of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development stated that three out of the 13 suspects arrested during the army raid of last Saturday were innocent.

She added that her husband, Malam Kabiru Abdulrazak, who is a manager with Amsad Printing Press lives in a rented house in the area.

"We were told they came for one Alhaji Usman's residence and they have arrested about 10 people in that residence. But unfortunately, they included three people who are residents of different houses within the area including my husband. We just want to know the whereabouts of our family members because their lines have been switched off since," she narrated.

Another family member, Malam Abdulrazak Shamsuddeen Abubakar, said his uncle, Hassan Muhammad Noujein, who is an epileptic patient, was mistakenly arrested.

He explained that they were worried because his uncle is on medication, adding that the army has no prior knowledge of his medical history.

"We just want to know the condition of our family members. As law-abiding citizens, we understand the ways investigations are conducted. Hassan Muhammad Noujein, Malam Kabiru Abdulrazak and Jabir Bello Kao'je are innocent people arrested during the raid and we have lost contact with them and we are worried," he added.