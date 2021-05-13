Kenya: Peter Kiguru Set to Take Over as KGU Chairman

Sigona Golf Club's Peter Kiguru who has served in the Kenya Golf Union in various capacities for the past seven years, is set to take over the mantle of the Kenya Golf Union (KGU) for the 2021/22 season.

Until the close of nomination deadline on March 31, Kiguru who is currently the vice chairman of the union, had no opposition, for the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the KGU scheduled for May 28 at Muthaiga Golf Club from 3pm.

He is therefore expected to take over from outgoing chairman Ben Omuodo of Royal Nairobi Golf Club who has been in the union for the past 10 years.

A former captain and chairman of Royal Nairobi, Omuodo will however remain in the council for the next one year as the immediate past chairman which is usually the tradition of the union.

Meanwhile the current secretary George Gathu Ndirangu of Kenya Air Force Golf Club was nominated to take over the post of vice chairman while replacing him as the secretary will be Muthaiga Golf club's Philip Ocholla, an executive council member who also represents the union in the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF), one of the subsidiaries of KGU.

On the other hand, Njani Nderitu of Vet Lab Sports Club will continue as the union treasurer, having also been nominated unopposed. According to the notice of the Annual General Meeting sent out over the weekend, to all the affiliated golf clubs in the country, nine golf personalities including current KGU executive council members, will battle it out for the six executive council posts.

Those are Chris Kinuthia, a former Thika Sports Club chairman, Chris Muchugu of Njoro Country Club, Collins Ojiambo of Karen Country Club, David Ndungu (Limuru), Joe Kehara (Kenya Railway Golf Club), Karugu Macharia (Windsor), Martin Nyaga (Kiambu), Peter Kimani (Ruiru), and Taufiq Balala of Nyali Golf and Country Club who is currently the KGU regional representative in the Coast region.

Besides the election of new officials, the meeting will also transact among other things, the Chairman and Treasurer's reports, and any other business of which notice would have been circulated under Article 10.5 of the union.

Zoom partners with European Tour

Meanwhile the European Tour Wednesday announced a multi-year partnership with Zoom Video Communications as the Tour's communications partner.

Zoom will provide comprehensive services including virtual and collaborative experiences for the media, commercial partners, hospitality guests and the Tour's global fanbase through exclusive live sport-experiences.

Zoom will deliver virtual press conferences and facilitate key stakeholder activities at tournaments via the new Zoom Media Centre launched at this week's Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett at The Belfry, whilst also providing its services to the European Challenge Tour and Legends Tour.

In doing so, Zoom will assist the European Tour to achieve its sustainability goals moving forward, specifically contributing to its remote operations including tournament planning, which will reduce its carbon emissions by using its virtual communications services and enhanced collaboration services in the future.

Guests of Zoom and the European Tour will also be offered the chance to join the Virtual Clubhouse through Zoom at select events to experience a range of innovative spectator engagements.

Guy Kinnings, Deputy CEO European Tour, Ryder Cup Director and Chief Commercial Officer, said: "We are delighted to welcome Zoom as the Official Unified Communications platform of the European Tour. The way each of us interacts has changed considerably over the past 12 to 18 months and we are excited to fully leverage the broad capabilities and services of Zoom to our wider business, creating innovative solutions for driving future engagement with players, media, partners and our fans."

Janine Pelosi, Chief Marketing Officer at Zoom, said: "We are thrilled to enter a multi-year partnership with the European Tour. Through a combination of virtual and on-site activations, we will provide a seamless hybrid and collaborative model shaping the future of sports events for all stakeholders involved including media, commercial partners, hospitality guests and the fans."

Zoom joins Rolex, BMW, Callaway, DP World, Emirates and Workday as Official Partners of the European Tour.