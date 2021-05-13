Kenya: Embakasi DCIO Arrested for Shooting a Watchman to Death

13 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — A senior police officer was arrested in Nairobi Wednesday, for shooting to death a night guard.

Simon Mutia Mwongela, who is in charge of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Embakasi, was arrested on Wednesday morning folowing the incident, police said.

"He has been arrested and is now under investigation for murder," said Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai who ordered the arrest.

Reports say the officer shot the guard at a bar in Kayole at 4.30am.

"He had gone to the club in the morning and demanded to get in," a police officer who visited the scene said, "and when he was told it had been closed, he sot the guard on his way out as he demanded to be shown where his car was."

