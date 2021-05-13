Kenya: Tusker FC Among Seven Clubs in Second Batch of Covid-19 Test

12 May 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Ahead of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League resumption, the second batch of COVID-19 testing was conducted on Wednesday with players from seven clubs taking part.

Players from table toppers Tusker FC, Western Stima, Nairobi City Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, 12-time Premier League champions AFC Leopards, Bandari FC and Nzoia Sugar underwent their COVID-19 tests at various venues across the country.

This is in line with the set Ministry of Health and Ministry of Sports and Culture COVID-19 protocols in place to allow the resumption of the league.

Bidco United kicked off the exercise on Tuesday, at the Delmonte grounds with Mathare United, champions Gor Mahia, Posta Rangers, KCB, and Kakamega Homeboys following suit at the Goan Institute, Ligi Ndogo grounds, Jamhuri Grounds, KCB training grounds, and Bukhungu Stadium respectively.

The mass exercise will close on Thursday with players from Vihiga United, Ulinzi Stars, Wazito FC and Sofapaka at the Senende High School, Nakuru Barracks, Marist University college and Eastleigh high school respectively.

