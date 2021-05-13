Nigeria: Dubawa Trains NOA Officials On Fact-Checking

The training held in Lafia and was aimed at equipping the officials with tools in the fight against misinformation.

Nigeria's independent fact-checking and verification platform, Dubawa, has trained some staff of the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in the North-central part of the country.

The training held in Lafia and was aimed at equipping the officials with tools in the fight against misinformation and amplifying the culture of truth in the country.

NOA, a government agency, is saddled with the responsibility of communicating government policies, promoting patriotism, national unity, and by extension, fighting misinformation in Nigeria.

Having held a similar training for staff in its headquarters, the two-day training had in attendance state directors and their ICT (Information and Communication Technology) officers from Benue, Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Plateau, Nasarawa and the Federal Capital Territory.

In her opening remarks, Temilade Onilede, Dubawa's Program Officer, expressed her excitement at taking fact-checking to all geographical zones in Nigeria. She said she is hopeful of the positive impacts the training would have in the regions.

Part of the events of the training include sessions on fact-checking, social media tips, accountability journalism and verification tools. Further, the participants had break-out sessions where they deliberated on strategies to improve NOA's fact-checking strategy.

One of the participants, Mohammed Abdullahi, the Kogi State Director, thanked Dubawa for the training. "I thank the organizers of the program for the opportunity given to us to update our knowledge. I learnt the different tools used for fact checking and ready to step it down at the grassroots and not to believe everything they see on the Internet as the gospel truth," he said.

Similarly, the ICT officer Niger State, Abdullahi Ndalima, said the training was an eye-opener as it afforded him knowledge of fact-checking.