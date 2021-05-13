Kenya: Weatherman Warns of More Rainfall in Many Parts of the Country

Nairobi — Kenyans have been asked to brace for more rains between Wednesday and Thursday evening, after days of heavy downpour experienced in mpst parts of the country.

In parts of Nyanza, Central, Rift Valley bridges were reported to have been washed away since last week when heavy rains started.

As a result of the heavy rains, several homes, schools an shopping centres were submerged in flooDs that also cut off major bridges.

A bridge along River Kuja connecting Migori and Homa Bay counties collapsed affecting transport between the two counties, authorities said.

Worst affected parts include Kisumu, Siaya, Nyando and parts of Turkana.

On Wednesday, the Kenya Meteorological Department said the rainfall will be accompanied by strong winds, specifically in Eastern and Coastal regions.

In Central Kenya and Nairobi County, the weatherman said the areas will be hit by showers and thunderstorms.

"Cloudy conditions with light rains over few places expected in the morning, giving way to sunny intervals. Showers and thunderstorms expected over several places in the afternoon," the Kenya Meteorological Department said in a statement.

In Nairobi, the heavy downpour has also exposed the city's drainage system, particularly in South C estate.

The rains also led to a major traffic snarl up along major roads like Thika Superhighway and Mombasa road.

Motorists have been asked to be more cautious while driving and more so in areas where roads are under construction.