Tanzania: Researchers Initiate Waste Recycle for Economic Gain

RESEARCHERS at Ardhi University (ARU) have established different economic opportunities that can be obtained from wastewater and hard fossil that emanate from human waste after being refined.

The opportunities are biogas which is for domestic use, fertilisers and refined wastewater that can be used in different activities like irrigation schemes.

This was revealed on Wednesday by ARU researchers when speaking to people who visited Sanitation Bio Technologies Research Center on how they produce biogas and fertilizers from hard fossils.

One of the researchers who is a PhD student, Edward Ruhinda said one of the products in their centre is biogas which can be used in domestic activities.

Ruhinda is researching how to refine hard fossil from human waste to get biogas, fertilizers and refine wastewater to get clean water to be used in different activities.

Jonas Gervas is researching the impact of using refined wastewater on soil and crops that are cultivated by using refined wastewater for irrigation.

Fredrick Ligate is researching decentralized wastewater collection and co-treatment with putrescible domestic wastewater to enhance biogas generation and effluent quality.

Ruhinda said they have been taking wastewater from different areas and refined them and after that, they can be used for irrigation and the crops become safe for human consumption.

He said they also take hard fossil that emanates from human waste and process it to produce fertilizers that can be used in agriculture activities and get crops that are healthy for human consumption.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Business Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He said the cost of transporting wastewater is very high due to poor infrastructure so their research will come up with the simplest way that people can use to deal with wastewater.

He cited an example that currently there are only two places to dump wastewater which cannot handle all wastewater from the city so it is important to research the simple way that can be used to handle it.

Speaking on how they process hard fossils from human waste, Ruhinda said they create artificial situations like in the human body's stomach to enable the digestion system to continue and in the end, they get biogas and fertilizers.

He added that due to water shortage all over the world many developed and developing countries use the system to refine wastewater and use it in different development activities.