Tanzania: Farmers Decry Poor State of Roads

MBUGUNI farmers have appealed to the Arumeru District Commissioner to come to the rescue and repair the Mbuguni- Nduruma stretch, a move they say will prevent their crops from rotting in the fields.

Speaking here at the weekend, the farmers lamented over the dilapidated road network in the area, noting that it was proving to be a herculean task for buyers to access their farms.

"We harvest a lot of watermelons and pepper every year, but we can't ferry them to the market because of the sorry state of roads in the area," said Leyla Joseph, a bell pepper farmer in Mbuguni Ward.

The farmers took issue with the River Nduruma Ravine which spills water to the Mbuguni-Nduruma stretch, quashing their hopes of selling their harvest.

"As a result, some of the crops like watermelon end up rotting in the farms, with all our energy and efforts in vain," echoed John Lomayan.

In his quick rejoinder, the area DC, Jerry Muro admitted that the ward was grappling with poor road networks, especially during rainy seasons.

Mr Muro who was speaking at a World Vision Tanzania (WVT) drip irrigation project aimed at supporting small scale farmers in the area, assured Mbuguni residents that he could mobilize funds to fix the notorious stretches in the area.

"Our intention is to make the main road passable throughout the year," added the District boss.

On his part, WVT Mbuguni Project Manager, AlphonceKyariga said the initiative which started in 2014, sought to, among other things, improve agricultural yields through drip irrigation. It also aimed at improving households' nutrition in the area.

"The 400mn/- worth project is now paying dividends as it has proven to work especially well on small plots of land, such as family gardens," he added.

WVT is a Christian development, relief and advocacy non-governmental organization (NGO) established in 1981. It is a member of an international partnership of Christians working in nearly 100 countries worldwide.

It partners with the government at the national, regional and local (district, ward and village) levels, faith-based organizations (FBO), NGOs, multilateral and unilateral organizations.