Mauritius: Covid-19 - Regular Targeted Testing Being Carried Out

press release

The Health Minister announced one positive case of COVID-19, detected this morning in Camp-Diable, and three additional cases detected this afternoon, among which, two persons from the New Grove cluster who were already admitted in quarantine centres and one in Vallée Pitot.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal made this announcement, this evening, at a press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The resident of Vallée Pitot is an employee of G.M.D. Atchia State College and was previously in contact with a positive patient, an employee of the Mauritius Examination Syndicate (MES), detected three days ago.

He recalled that yesterday, nine positive cases were detected: five in Tyack, one in Vacoas, and three at Camp Diable.

The Minister underlined that targeted testing is being carried out regularly in Red Zones and indicated that testing was carried out in the following places today: Dr. Maurice Curé State College, Camp Diable, State Law Office, Vallée Pitot, Rose-Belle Market, District Council of Rivière du Rempart and Flacq and the premises of Local Government, Forest Side.

Dr Jagutpal highlighted that along with the Covid Testing exercise, other necessary preventive measures including contact tracing and admittance in quarantine centres of those in contact with positive cases to avoid further spread of the coronavirus, are ongoing.

He underlined that strict sanitary and hygiene measures, social distancing as well as the proper wearing of face masks are key to avoid contamination of COVID-19. He also emphasised that it is crucial for the public to relay the necessary and timely information to the authorities to detect potential positive cases to avoid propagation of the pandemic in the community.

The Health Minister also indicated that on an incoming flight from India that landed on 06 May 2021, three Mauritian passengers have been tested positive to COVID-19. They are all admitted in Covid treatment centres and are in a stable condition.

As for the Ag. Regional Public Health Superintendent, Dr. Kursheed Meethoo- Badulla, she informed that all detected cases are connected to already identified clusters. We are all working in close collaboration with the Ministry of Health and all concerned authorities in the undertaking of the contact tracing exercise, she added.

Speaking about the MES positive case, she underlined that 12 staffs, identified through the contact tracing exercise have already been admitted in quarantine centres and nine more will be admitted. As for the Vallée Pitot case, a contact tracing exercise has already been initiated with his close family members.

All those identified to have been in contact with COVID-19 positive patients are admitted in quarantine centres, she recalled.