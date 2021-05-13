Angola: Luanda Fashion Brings Together Angolan Designers

12 May 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Luanda Fashion 2021 showcase to take place on May 23 is expected to display brands of 17 Angolan designers, Karina Barbosa, the person responsible for the production of the event, told ANGOP.

Despite the restrictive measures to prevent and fight the Covid-19 pandemic, the event will once again give space to Angolan designers that have in this event the showcase for their creations and trends of the year.

Karina Barbosa underscored that despite dozens of difficulties, the obstacles they face to make fashion in Angola, the creators have not lowered their arms and continue to fight for their dream, for the national fashion industry and for their art.

In addition to the presentation of new fashion collections, during the event creators of fashion, music, cinema, and television will be awarded.

Similar to the 2020 edition, this year's event will take place without the presence of the public and to be live broadcasted on private television TVZimbo.

