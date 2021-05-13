Dabanga Sudan — The Dabanga team wishes all our listeners, readers, and viewers, and all Muslims in the world a blessed Eid El Fitr!
Top Headlines: Sudan
- Sudan: Two Killed, 15 Injured As Military Disperses Protesters in Khartoum
- Sudan: Eid Mubarak!
- Sudan: Protesters Demand Justice After Being Fired On By Security Forces
- Sudan: Two Dead, Dozens Wounded As Sudanese Commemorate June 3 Massacre
- Sudan: Families Seek Justice for Victims of June 2019 Crackdown in Khartoum
- Sudan: North Darfur Displaced Protest Closure of 16 Health Centres
- Sudan: Prime Minister Calls Shooting of Protesters 'Full Fledged Crime'
- Sudan: Hamdok Orders Investigation After 2 Killed As Protesters Mark 2nd Anniversary of Raid
- Sudan: Doctors and Hospitals On Strike - Imminent Health Disaster
- Sudan: ♦ Sudan - This Week's News in Brief ♦
- Sudan: Us Dollar At 'Unprecedented High' As the End of Ramadan Approaches
- Sudan: IMF Takes 'Critical Step' Towards Sudan's Debt Relief
- Sudan: Covid-19 - Khartoum MoH Monitors 12 Cases From India
- East Africa: Ethiopia-Sudan Border Tensions Must Be De-Escalated
- Sudan: Protests Against Water Crisis in Darfur and Nuba Mountains
- Sudan: Sudan's Fiqh Academy Prohibits Ratification of CEDAW