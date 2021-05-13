Egypt: Sisi Greets Egyptians On Eidul Fitr

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 12/5/2021 greeted the Egyptian people and Arab and Muslim nations on the occasion of Eidul Fitr (Lesser Bairam) which falls tomorrow.

In a statement posted on his social media pages and accounts, Sisi wished the Egyptian people and Arab and Muslim nation's further progress, stability and prosperity.

"I seize this opportunity to greet all honest Egyptian

men and women and all people taking part in building and developing Egypt to have brighter future in all domains. Happy Eid," Sisi said.

