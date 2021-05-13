Algeria: Eid Al-Fitr - President Tebboune Addresses Algerian People

12 May 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune made an address to the Algerian people on Wednesday, the eve of Eid al-Fitr.

Here is the APS translation:

"In the name of Allah, the Merciful, the Compassionate,

May the salvation of Allah be upon our prophet and guide Mohammad,

Dear fellow citizens,

Not long ago, we were watching for the appearance of the crescent heralding the beginning of the month of Ramadan, and today we are on the last day of this blessed month, May God Almighty accept our fasting, our good deeds and our prayers. May I wish you best wishes.

