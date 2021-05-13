Tanzania: Bolt Tanzania Set to Expand Its Network

12 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

BOLT Tanzania has pledged to continue expanding its network in the country in a bid to make urban transportation more accessible and convenient.

This was unveiled in Dar es Salaam Wednesday by the Country Manager for Bolt in Tanzania, Remmy Eseka while explaining various issues to editors on the ride-hailing platform.

"We are currently present in four regions namely Dar es Salaam, Dodoma, Arusha and Mwanza, but our target is to expand reliable and affordable urban transport services to other regions," he said.

He however called on the need to enhance public awareness on the use of efficient and affordable ride-hailing services thus boosting the city's mobility. Bolt offers motor vehicles, rickshaws 'Bajaji' and Boda-Boda services.

Developing a sustainable transport system will be of paramount importance taking into consideration 68 per cent of the global population is expected to live in urban environments by 2050.

Mr Eseka said in just one year period, 2020 to 2021, the urban transport provider has managed to increase its services in 40 from 35 countries.

This is an indication that ride-hailing services are taking new shape with more people requesting and using them.

"The future is bright for the ride-hailing services providers due to the fast-growing use of internet in Tanzania and the whole of Africa," he noted.

He said further that Bolt operations in the country have boosted local incomes by empowering a broader section of society to access paid work as drivers on their platform.

Bolt currently operates in seven African countries, providing earning opportunities for more than 400,000 drivers in 60 cities across the continent.

Globally, the Estonian ride-hailing Bolt Company is operating in 200 cities, serving more than 50,000 customers and employer over 1.5 million drivers.

