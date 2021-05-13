Tanzania: Public Ordered to Observe Rules, Regulations

THE government has directed the public to observe the laid down rules, regulations and procedures during elections as it will not hesitate to take legal action to those who instigate chaos and disturb security.

The government has commended the police force and fire brigade for the job well done to ensure the 2020 election were held peacefully and the public exercised their democratic rights undisturbed.

Moreover, the government through the Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Policy, Parliament Affairs, Labour, Youth, Employment and Persons with Disability Mr Patrobas Katambi said they are making close monitoring and follow up to ensure that all who caused chaos during the 2020 general election are dealt with according to the law.

He expressed the sentiments in the National Assembly here when responding to Zuberi Kuchauka (Liwale-- CCM) on what measures and compensation plans are on foot to victims of chaos in his constituency during the 2020 election that caused human harm and destroyed properties, including public institutions.

Mr Katambi said investigations are still going on as he assured Liwale parliamentarians that proper measures will be taken to find the culprits.

The Deputy Minister said it is true that some politicians mobilised their supporters to conduct chaos and other criminal incidents during the October 28, 2020 general elections in Lindi region.

However, he said the government used security organs to calm the situation, saying such acts will not be tolerated as it is against the law.

He said since involvement in chaos during election is a criminal offence, therefore the outcome which includes destruction of properties and setting ablaze public buildings will be dealt with according to the laws.