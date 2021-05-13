Tanzania: TBs - Public Awareness Vital for Quality Goods

TANZANIA Bureau of Standards (TBS) has called on the need to enhance public education in identifying and using products with quality standard marks as a way to uproot poor quality goods from the market.

The Standard watchdog carried public education campaign to primary and secondary schools students and other citizens in various parts of Kilosa District in Morogoro Region as well as Mkinga District in Tanga Region.

Speaking to reporters Wednesday, TBS Liaison Officer, Neema Mtemvu, said the biggest thing they have done is to educate primary and secondary school students on the importance of using TBS certified and registered products, including giving them a number for a free call to contact the agency in case they experience problems or challenges in the product.

"We have been able to provide education in various areas such as stands, markets, auctions, shopping centers in Kilosa District, Morogoro Region and Mkinga, Tanga Region," said Mtemvu.

She said TBS have conveyed the education to the students by recognizing that they are going to be good ambassadors for parents and guardians regarding the importance of using TBS-certified products.

In terms of crowded areas, Ms Mtemvu said the education was provided in Mkinga at the Hororo Stand and Duga gulio, while in Kilosa the education was provided in India, Sabasaba and Kimamba.

Regarding the response of the people in those areas with public gatherings, Ms Mtemvu said many were happy with the education and have asked for it to be sustainable.

"Citizens have thanked the organization for seeing the need to provide them with such information on standards because they have been facing major challenges, but they did not know what to do. "But for now and for themselves, they have promised to get into a war of cheap goods because they are able to contact TBS, as they know we are there, "explained Ms Mtemvu.

She said among the things the citizens were educated through the campaign were the responsibilities of TBS, the importance of checking the expiration date of the products they want to buy, where the information is available on the packaging.

Another area in which these citizens were educated was the importance of them buying certified products registered with TBS.

Ms Mtemvu cited some of the benefits of buying products certified by the TBS as including protecting their health and the value of their money.

She said when a client buys products that have been certified by TBS, they are sure of the products they use. Currently, the officers continue to provide such education in Bagamoyo district, Coast region.