Tanzania: National ID Requirement for Job Application Riles MP

12 May 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Daily News Reporter in Dodoma

NKENGE Member of Parliament (MP), Florent Kyombo has asked the National Assembly to suspend business in the House to debate the requirement by Tanzanians applying for employment opportunities to have the National Identification Number (NIN) from the National Identification Authority (NIDA), saying it was denying them their rights.

Immediately after the Questions and Answers session, the MP stood up seeking the speaker's guidance to have his query debated as it was likely to affect Tanzanians who are now applying for the recent jobs that were advertised by the President's Office Regional Administration and Local Government (TAMISEMI).

The MP asked the Deputy Speaker to suspend the ongoing schedule at least for ten minutes so that MPs could debate and advise the executive on how best youth in the country can be employed without being required to submit their NIN.

However, the Deputy Speaker said she was not sure if there was any Tanzanian who does not possess NIN as many of them registered themselves with NIDA during an exercise to register their phone numbers after a directive from the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA).

"But if there are some Tanzanians who are yet to have the numbers and if NIDA cannot be able to give them numbers before the deadline for the new jobs for teachers and health workers elapses, the government should look on the best way so that they can apply for the jobs," she noted.

