Tanzania: Kibaha Special Group Loans Reach 80 Per Cent

KIBAHA Town Council has loaned 80 per cent of the fund set for women, youth and people with disabilities in this fiscal year.

The town council said for 2020/2021 they set aside 390m/- of which 312m/- has been disbursed to the targeted groups.

The Council's Chairman Mr Musa Ndomba said they will reach the target before the end of the fiscal year in June as the exercise was going on well.

"The council expects to collect a total of 3.9bn/- from our sources and 10 per cent of this money will be given as loans to these three groups," he said.

Mr Ndomba said during a recent Council meeting that 40 per cent or 1.6bn/- out of its own sources revenue has already been provided to all councils in 14 wards for development projects.

The chair said the council so far managed to collect 93 per cent of the targeted amount of 3.9bn/- with two months ahead of closing the fiscal yea "This is a big achievement," Mr Ndomba said.

Meanwhile, Kibaha District Commissioner Eng Martin Ntemo, who attended the council meeting, told government officials to stop selling land to individuals against laid down laws and procedures.

"I have been receiving several complaints regarding land disputes in our area now and then. "I am taking this opportunity to warn officials who in one way or another involved in this matter that they will be dealt accordingly," he said.