Tanzania: NMB Dishes Out 150m/ - Through Deposit Mobilisation Campaign

NMB Bank has rewarded its loyal customers some 150m/- through its special deposit mobilisation campaign launched three months ago.

The campaign 'Bonge la Mpango, Weka na Ushinde' mobilises the bank's customers to deposit and transfer funds into their accounts starting at 100,000/- and stand a chance to win different prizes including cash, three-wheelers, pick-up trucks, and the Toyota Fortuner, a grand prize.

The campaign also seeks to woo the unbanked population to open accounts and start savings with NMB.

The Bank's Southern Zone Manager, Janet Shango made the revelation here noting that the prizes included cash was given out to the winners in a weekly and monthly draw conducted by the bank since the start of the campaign.

"Since the start of the campaign, NMB has awarded prizes worth 150m/- to our customers under the campaign through weekly and monthly draws," she said noting that some 550m/- are set to be awarded to the bank's loyal customers come to the end of the campaign.

She was speaking shortly after conducting a monthly draw at NMB's Masasi Branch where ten winners were announced pocketing between 100,000/- and 500,000/-. Also one won a three-wheel motorcycle and another Tata pick-up truck.

Ms Shango also officiated at ceremonial events in Tandahimaba and Masasi towns to handover over a three-wheeler motorcycles prize worth 4.5m/- to Hamisi Zuberi, a farmer from Malamba in Tandahimba district and Zakaria Masije a resident from Masasi District.

A total of 16 three-wheeler motorcycles and pick-up trucks prizes have been awarded to the customers through 'Bonge la Mpango campaign'.

She urged the customers to join the campaign and continue depositing and transferring funds into their accounts to be eligible to win the prizes including cash.

NMB said over four million customers stand a chance to win different prizes with the grand prize being a brand new Toyota Fortuner valued at 169m/-