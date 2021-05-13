Eritrean and Commonwealth of Dominica Establish Diplomatic Relations

Asmara, 12 May 2021 - Eritrea established formal diplomatic relations with the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Joint communiqué formalizing diplomatic relations with the two countries was signed on 11 May 2021, at a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes, Permanent Representative of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations, signed on behalf of Eritrea, while Ambassador Loreen Bannis Roberts, Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations, signed the Joint Communiqué on behalf of her country.