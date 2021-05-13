Eritrean and Commonwealth of Dominica Establish Diplomatic Relations

12 May 2021
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Asmara, 12 May 2021 - Eritrea established formal diplomatic relations with the Commonwealth of Dominica.

The Joint communiqué formalizing diplomatic relations with the two countries was signed on 11 May 2021, at a ceremony held at the Permanent Mission of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations in New York.

Ambassador Sophia Tesfamariam Yohannes, Permanent Representative of the State of Eritrea to the United Nations, signed on behalf of Eritrea, while Ambassador Loreen Bannis Roberts, Permanent Representative of the Commonwealth of Dominica to the United Nations, signed the Joint Communiqué on behalf of her country.

Read the original article on Shabait.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Shabait

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.