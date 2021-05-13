Malawi: Chakwera Reacts to Chizuma's Rejection

"This is an attempt of denying justice and rule of law to prevail."

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has accused Public Appointments Committee (PAC) for sabotaging his administration's quest in the fight against corruption.

Chakwera made the remarks at Parliament in Lilongwe following what is believed to be a scheme by corrupt parliamentarians who fear that confirming the legal bulldozer, Martha Chizuma as ACB boss would land them in jail.

The Malawi leader said the action by PAC in rejecting a solid legal personality that Chizuma is, is undoubtedly an attempt to deny Malawi become a nation free from corruption.

"This is an attempt of denying justice and rule of law to prevail and blocking the notion of making Malawi a corruption free nation," Chakwera said.

On levels of poverty and how Malawi can come out from it, Chakwera said Malawi's poverty is man-made and there is need to reverse this.

President Chakwera said there is need to have a clear agenda of what kind of a Malawi that we want in four years from now.

The president said his government is tirelessly working to enhance job creation and creation of wealth so that people have money in their pockets and that they are able to rely on themselves.

Chakwera said Ministries Departments and Agencies have big tasks to implement the agenda.

The Malawi leader then took a swipe to the MDAs for being slow in doing business adding that there might be an element of laziness and sabotage in the way on how these MDAs are doing their jobs.

Delivering the State of Nation address titled "accelerating the change Malawi voted for" Chakwera said the strategic MDAs are the vehicle to accelerate meaningful development.

Chakwera said if the issues are to do with legislations, there is need to change some laws so that they are able to spin national development.