Nigeria: PDP to Nigerians - Remain Vigilant, Keep Your Trust in God

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday urged Nigerians to pray for the nation and show love to one another, especially the downtrodden and the victims of the scourge of terrorism and banditry.

The party, in a statement by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, to felicitate with Nigerians for marking the end of Ramadan, charged them to remain vigilant and continue to keep their trust in God's infinite mercy at this critical time.

The PPD also urged the citizens to use the opportunity to unite in confronting the challenges facing the nation.

It said the virtues of self-sacrifice, love, perseverance and inner peace embodied in the lessons of Ramadan "should continue to guide us as a people to face and overcome the challenges of life, particularly the evils confronting Nigeria today.

"As a people, we are faced by all sorts of new surge in terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, vandalism; recklessness and insensitivity in governance as well as the menace of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Indeed, this is the time for Nigerians to keep hope alive believing that with trust in God and unity of all, this ugly phase in the life of our nation will surely pass.

"The PDP wishes Nigerian a pleasant Eid-el-Fitr celebration".