Liberia: Senate Cites LEC, Regulatory Commission

The Liberian Senate has cited the Liberia Electricity Corporation, the Liberia Electricity Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Mines and Energy to appear before that body next Tuesday, May 18, 2021 to provide update on the electricity situation in the country and explain why it is difficult to access the service.

Grand-Kru County Senator Numene T.H. Bartekwa, Sr, who chairs the Senate committee on concession and investment, via a communication requested the endorsement of plenary to cite both institutions.

He drew the attention of plenary saying, that residents and businesses in the country are experiencing extreme difficulties in accessing electricity despite the enactment of appropriate laws by the senate to enhance availability said service.

Senator Bartekwa described the irregular supply of electricity as a serious embarrassment to government and therefore, requires prompt action, considering that electricity is one of the key factors needed for the revitalization of the economy.

He added that the Government of Liberia and its international partners have invested huge resources into the development of the Mount Coffee Hydropower plant with a total output of 88megawatts plus the West African Power Pool 27 megawatts cross border electricity support from Ivory Coast.According to him, despite the huge investment, Liberian businesses and foreign nationals in the country are still yearning for electricity without any solution in site.

The Grand Kru Senator said considering the grave embarrassment Liberians, foreign residents and businesses in the country faced on a daily basis, the lack of power is seriously harming the image of the entire government.

Against this backdrop, Montserrado county senator Abraham Darius Dillon made a motion that said institutions appear in the chambers of the Liberian Senate next Tuesday to provide clarity.