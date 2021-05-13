Cameroon: Fight Against Terrorism - G7 to Aid Boko Haram Victims

analysis

Members of the institution have decided to offer over 389 million US Dollars and called on others to add more support.

The G7 group of wealthy countries have pledged $389 million to assist millions of people affected by the Boko Haram insurgency in north-eastern Nigeria. The move is to add support to efforts being made by the United Nations and other aid agencies in helping victims of the conflict that has received world condemnation. A statement made public by the UK High Commission in Nigeria, Catriona Laing said, Britain is leading the coordinated move by the G7 countries to provide humanitarian assistance this year. It called for more efforts to ensure safe access to humanitarian workers saying in north- eastern Nigeria "communities daily suffer the consequences of war, including the estimated one million people inaccessible to humanitarian actors due to insecurity".

British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Laing while reiterating his country's commitment to the decision told reporters that: "It is vital we act now to avert further deterioration in the food security situation of millions of people affected by the conflict." In February, the UN launched an appeal fund for $1bn to help more than eight million vulnerable people in north-eastern Nigeria. The ongoing conflict, which is now in its second decade, has killed more than 30,000 people and uprooted millions of others from their homes in Nigeria and several neighbouring countries. The G7 leaders had met in London last week where they made a commitment to "urgently provide an initial £5bn in humanitarian assistance to a number of countries around the world including £1bn to Yemen, South Sudan and Nigeria as soon as possible to save lives'".

Since 2009, the Boko Haram insurgency has killed about 36, 000 people and displaced about two million people despite a heavy regional mobilization by countries like, Chad, Niger, Cameroon and international support from France, the US and other donors to stamp out the malicious attacks of the Islamic group .