Cameroon: June FIFA Window - Cameroon Seeks Sparing Partners

Reports say that the Super Eagles of Nigeria is an imminent squad for the national team to test its strength.

Cameroon is looking for quality teams to engage the Indomitable Lions in friendly games so as to make use of the next FIFA window which runs from May 31 to June 15, 2021. Unconfirmed sources say the country after negotiations, has concluded a deal with Nigeria to have a friendly probably on June 4, 2021 in Austria. If alleged negotiations are concluded, it means that the Indomitable Lions will be testing their strength with one of the best teams in the continent. We were equally hinted that negotiations are ongoing with other top football nations in the continent like Ghana, Senegal, Algeria and Benin. To utilise this FIFA window, it should be recalled that, Coach António Conceição recently shortlisted some 36 Lions. In all, the Lions placed in Group D of the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers will have to use all these probable friendly encounters to polish up their skills given that they have tough teams like Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi and Mozambique to face. Coach Conceição and his boys as well have to step up their game if they wish to overpower their opponents, finish first in their group and move to the third and final qualifying round of the qualifiers. It should be recalled that the dates of the qualifiers were recently moved from June to the existing FIFA windows of September, October and November 2021, and March 2022. The exact dates and calendar of the matches are yet to be announced. Sports analysts hold that this shift is a golden opportunity for the national team of Cameroon to gear up properly for the competition and produce the much awaited wins. It is equally worth mentioning that the Confederation of African Football (CAF) recently accredited five of Cameroon's stadiums to host the qualifying games .