Cameroon: Obituary - Dieudonné Ntep Is Dead

The 61-year-old former cyclist and President of the National Cycling team died on Monday, May 10, 2021, following a car accident along the Yaounde- Douala highway.

Dieudonné Ntep, head coach of the Cameroon national cycling team, is dead. The news came like a bomb shell in the Cameroon Tribune news room. Cameroon Tribune reporters found it hard to believe as the coach as usual had a brief chat with them during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Cameroon Cycling Federation in Anguissa recently. The 61- year-old former Cameroonian cyclist died on Monday, May 10, 2021 following a car accident in Mbankomo along the Yaounde-Douala highway. Reports say Dieudonné Ntep was travelling to Douala with some members of the Cameroon Cycling Federation to finalise the traveling requirements before taking off for Benin where the Cameroon cycling team will take part in the 2021 edition of the International Cycling Tour of Benin. According to reports, the travellers were onboard a mi- nibus belonging to the cycling federation when the accident occurred. The minibus is alleged to have collided with a truck near the Mbankomo toll gate at about 5:00 p.m. The victims were later discovered by the President of FECACYCLISME, Honoré Yossi who was travelling to Yaounde from Douala. Three people are reported to have sustained injuries and are presently under observation in hospital in Yaounde.

The late national team coach is an Olympian who competed was in the individual road race and the team time trial events at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in the United States of America. Dieudonné Ntep spent more than a decade as the head coach of the national cycling team and was a key figure in grooming the country's most famous cyclists. He will be remembered for his hard work and devotion to cycling .