Cameroon: Obituary - Dieudonné Ntep Is Dead

12 May 2021
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

The 61-year-old former cyclist and President of the National Cycling team died on Monday, May 10, 2021, following a car accident along the Yaounde- Douala highway.

Dieudonné Ntep, head coach of the Cameroon national cycling team, is dead. The news came like a bomb shell in the Cameroon Tribune news room. Cameroon Tribune reporters found it hard to believe as the coach as usual had a brief chat with them during a ceremony at the headquarters of the Cameroon Cycling Federation in Anguissa recently. The 61- year-old former Cameroonian cyclist died on Monday, May 10, 2021 following a car accident in Mbankomo along the Yaounde-Douala highway. Reports say Dieudonné Ntep was travelling to Douala with some members of the Cameroon Cycling Federation to finalise the traveling requirements before taking off for Benin where the Cameroon cycling team will take part in the 2021 edition of the International Cycling Tour of Benin. According to reports, the travellers were onboard a mi- nibus belonging to the cycling federation when the accident occurred. The minibus is alleged to have collided with a truck near the Mbankomo toll gate at about 5:00 p.m. The victims were later discovered by the President of FECACYCLISME, Honoré Yossi who was travelling to Yaounde from Douala. Three people are reported to have sustained injuries and are presently under observation in hospital in Yaounde.

The late national team coach is an Olympian who competed was in the individual road race and the team time trial events at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles in the United States of America. Dieudonné Ntep spent more than a decade as the head coach of the national cycling team and was a key figure in grooming the country's most famous cyclists. He will be remembered for his hard work and devotion to cycling .

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Cameroon Tribune

Most Popular
Business
Governance
Nigeria
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
CAR Arrests Frenchman With 'Huge Weapons Cache'
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
New Sex Abuse Claims Against Aid Workers Exposed in DR Congo

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.