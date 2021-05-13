Egypt Pays Full Attention to Egyptian Young Expats - Immigration Min.

Minister of Immigration Nabila Makram asserted that the political leadership pays big attention to the Egyptian youth living abroad and their participation in the track of sustainable development.

In statements to MENA on Wednesday 12/5/2021, Makram said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi supports Egypt's youth inside and outside as they are the key of development, progress and stability.

Makram added that her ministry is always contacting the Egyptian youth in all countries to listen to their opinions and proposals.

The Ministry of Immigration is working on apprising the young expats on the development plans implemented in Egypt in different fields and sectors, she said.

On the role of the Egyptian communities in different world countries vis-a-vis the crisis of Renaissance Dam, Makram asserted that the Egyptian young expats are able to make a difference for Egypt's interests.