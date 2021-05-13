Egypt Pays Full Attention to Egyptian Young Expats - Immigration Min.

12 May 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Immigration Nabila Makram asserted that the political leadership pays big attention to the Egyptian youth living abroad and their participation in the track of sustainable development.

In statements to MENA on Wednesday 12/5/2021, Makram said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi supports Egypt's youth inside and outside as they are the key of development, progress and stability.

Makram added that her ministry is always contacting the Egyptian youth in all countries to listen to their opinions and proposals.

The Ministry of Immigration is working on apprising the young expats on the development plans implemented in Egypt in different fields and sectors, she said.

On the role of the Egyptian communities in different world countries vis-a-vis the crisis of Renaissance Dam, Makram asserted that the Egyptian young expats are able to make a difference for Egypt's interests.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
External Relations
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Govt Releases South African Land Under Distribution Programme
Museveni Sworn In, Vows to Ensure Welfare of Ugandans
Kenyan Police Hit Squad Has Okay From Top Brass - Report

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.