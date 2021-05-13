Rwanda: Access Bank Appoints New Managing Director

Access Bank (Rwanda) Plc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Faustin Rukundo Byishimo as Managing Director, effective May 1, 2021. He succeeds Mr. Jean-Claude Karayenzi who has been deployed to the Access Bank Group.

Mr. Faustin Rukundo Byishimo has a wealth of experience of over 20 years of which 18 in the Banking industry. He joins Access Bank from another financial institution where he was, in his last assignment and for the past 5 years, the Executive Director for Business Development. In this role, he led and oversaw several departments including the Bank's Business / Sales Units (i.e. the Corporate & Institutional Banking; Commercial / MSMEs Banking; Retail / Consumer Banking; Digital Experience; and the Transactional Banking Departments), the Business Intelligence & Analytics Unit and the Products Development Department. He previously also headed the Bank's Corporate & Institutional Banking as well as the Retail Banking & Marketing Department.

His appointment follows the successful nomination and regulatory approval received from both the Board of Directors of Access Bank Rwanda and the National Bank of Rwanda respectively.

Commenting on the appointment, the Board Chairperson of Access Bank Rwanda Plc, Mrs Chantal Mubarure congratulated Faustin on his new appointment. She said: "We warmly welcome Faustin and look forward to providing him with full support from the Board. He brings with him a breadth of knowledge, extensive experience in the banking industry where he has held a number of senior leadership positions. We are convinced that his experience and skills will be useful in driving the Access Bank Rwanda's strategy and growth."

Welcoming the news, Mr. Faustin expressed his appreciation to the Board and other stakeholders of the Bank. He said "I sincerely look forward to working with the Board of Directors, management team and employees in making Access Bank Rwanda one of the leading retail banks in the country."

Today, Access Bank (Rwanda) Plc. is one of the emerging retail banks in Rwanda. The Bank is a subsidiary of Access Bank Plc, one of Africa's largest retail banks.