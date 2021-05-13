Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Phone Call From Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, extended greetings to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr in a phone call this evening.

Abu Dhabi's Crown Prince also expressed his sincere wishes of progress and prosperity for Egypt and its people.

The President expressed his sincere appreciation to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for the generous gesture on this blessed occasion, praying to Allah Almighty to bring about many happy returns, peace and blessings to the UAE and its brotherly people as well as the Muslim nation at large.

