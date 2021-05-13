Egypt: President El-Sisi Receives Phone Call From HH the Amir of the State of Kuwait

His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah extended greetings to President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on the occasion of the blessed Eid Al-Fitr in a phone call this evening. HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Sabah wished Egypt and its people and government progress and prosperity.

The President expressed his profound appreciation to Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah for the generous gesture on this blessed occasion, wishing the people and government of Kuwait peace, security, and stability.

