Rwanda: Kagame Makes Changes to Defence Attachés, Promotes Over 600 RDF Officers

President Paul Kagame has made changes to the defence attaches representing Rwanda to Turkey, Kenya, Tanzania and Canada.

In the changes announced on Wednesday, Kagame, who is also the Commander-in-chief of the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF), named Brigadier-General Joseph Demali as Rwanda's Defence Attaché to Turkey.

Brig General Demali who has been Rwanda's Defence Attaché to Kenya will be replaced by Major Ephrem Ngoga who was also promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

Lieutenant Colonel Stanislas Gashugi was promoted to Colonel and named Defence Attaché to Tanzania.

Major Eustache Rutabuzwa was appointed Defence Attaché to Canada.

A defence attaché is a member of the armed forces who serves in an embassy as a representative of his or her country's defence establishment abroad. In this capacity, he or she enjoys diplomatic status.

This development was announced by the RDF in a communique issued on Wednesday, May 12.

In the new changes, Kagame also promoted 665 officers from the rank of Lieutenant to the rank of Captain, and 319 officers from the rank of Second Lieutenant to the rank of Lieutenant.

According to the RDF's statement, the appointments and promotions take immediate effect.