South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 1,602,031 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

press release

As of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases identified in South Africa is 1 602 031.

Today, 72 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported: Eastern Cape 6, Free State 13, Gauteng 27, Kwa-Zulu Natal 5, Limpopo 0, Mpumalanga 5, North West 0, Northern Cape 4 and Western Cape 12 which brings the total to 54 968 deaths.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased patients.

The cumulative recoveries now stand at 1 519 734, representing a recovery rate of 95%.

Vaccination Rollout

The number of Health Care Workers Vaccinated under the Sisonke Protocol as at 18.30 today is 430 730.