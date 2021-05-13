Nigeria: Table Tennis Federation Targeting Tokyo Olympics Medals - - Tikon

The Chairman of the newly inaugurated Care-taker Committee of the Table Tennis Federation of Nigeria, Ishaku Tikon has said the sport federation is doing everything possible to ensure podium appearances at the forthcoming Tokyo Olympics.

Speaking to sports journalists in Abuja, the committee chairman disclosed that a total of four able players and seven para-table tennis players have already qualified for the Olympics.

Tikon also said three more players will soon depart for Slovenia for qualifiers and if they are successful, Nigeria will be featuring 10 players for the first time at the Olympics.

"Four able and seven para players have qualified. Three players are going to Slovenia for qualifiers. If they qualify, we are going to have 10 in total which is unprecedented for Team Nigeria table tennis at the Olympics.

"Even before now, I was already talking about podium finishes. Of course it is one thing to qualify and another to go there and perform.

"When you qualify, what do you go there to do?. Are you there to warm the bench or warm the chairs? No, under me, I don't believe in that.

"So I have itemised programme of activities that will gear us towards podium finish at the Olympics. When next I meet with the Honourable Minister of Sports, I will table our plans for medals at the Olympics," he said.

Tikon also heaped praises on the poster boy of Nigerian and African table tennis, Aruna Quadri who is going to lead the nation's chase for medals in Tokyo.

"Aruna is very very important not only to Nigeria but the whole of Africa. For two years consecutively, he has sustained the lead in the African continent.

"He has also demonstrated in the just concluded Qatar Open, Contender and Star Contender that he is still Aruna Quadri.

"He is an embodiment of respect, humility and discipline and I think these are the ingredients that are giving him these victories. How I wish all Nigerian players would emulate him," said Tikon.