Ghana: No Beach Gathering, Street Carnival to Mark Eid-UL-Fitr - RCC

The Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council has cautioned against large gatherings at beaches or street carnivals during Eid-ul-Fitr prayer and celebrations in the wake of the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

To this end, it has charged all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to collaborate with their respective Police Commanders and other security apparatus to ensure that there are no regional and district prayers.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued in Accra yesterday by the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey.

The decision comes off the back of a collaborative meeting with the office of the Chief Imam, Greater Accra Council of Zongo Chiefs and Greater Accra Imams.

It noted that due to the observation of the COVID-19 safety protocols, the security services were to ensure that there were no street carnivals within Zongo communities.

The statement said the MMDA Security Councils have been advised to ensure that there were no social activities involving crowds at any particular time during the celebrations.

"To further reduce the infection of COVID-19 in the region, all beaches in the region should still remain closed as directed by the President of Ghana with strict monitoring by the security apparatus," it stated.

Due to the new variant of COVID-19, the statement called on all and sundry to co-operate with government in ensuring the safety of everyone and help curb the spread of the disease.

It said although this year's Eid celebration would be devoid of the usual memorable events, it was imperative that the occasion was used to thank Allah for the blessings bestowed on Ghana.

The statement followed directives by the Office of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Dr Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, on how to strictly observe COVID-19 safety protocols during this year's Eid-ul-Fitr prayers and celebrations.

Amongst the directives was that regional and district celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr prayers should not take place as usually observed with only Eid prayers at Jummah mosques in the various communities and localities recommended and the wearing of nose mask by all to mosques.

The directives further included the provision of adequate Veronica buckets, water, hand washing soap and sanitisers which should be placed at vantage points around the mosque.

It asked that Muslims use sachet water for ablution, observe appropriate social distancing at mosques and use thermometer guns to check the temperature of worshippers.