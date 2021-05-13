Ghana: Alleged Seikwa Killing - 3 Policemen Remanded Again

The Sunyani Circuit court B has again remanded three policemen, who allegedly beat and killed a suspect at the Seikwa Police station, in the Bono Region, into police custody, to enable investigators conclude investigation into the case.

The court presided over by JoJo Amoah Hagan adjourned the case to May 25, to enable one of the accused, Ofori Emmanuel Kingsford, branch manager of Nafana Rural Bank, currently on admission at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital appear in court.

The police prosecutor, Superintendent Joseph Akpaloo, briefing journalists in Sunyani, yesterday, indicated that the three policemen, Chief Inspector Eric Aforo, General Corporal William Akussung and General Constable Ebenezer Akuffo, have applied for bail at the Sunyani High Court.

He said the application for bail would be heard on May 14.

It would be recalled that on the April 16, 2021, the three policemen allegedly beat and killed a 48-year-old farmer, Abu Bakhar Bahala,in the police cells.

The deceased was alleged to have broken the windscreen of a vehicle belonging to the branch manager of the Nafana Rural bank.

According to reports gathered by the Ghanaian Times, accused was arrested by the bank manager and two other accomplices, Abey and Obeng, both security guards,who beat victim before handing him over to the police.

According to the police, the suspect, now deceased, was subjected to severe beating, which resulted in victim sustaining injuries, leading to his death.

He was sad to have collapsed at the police cell and was rushed to the seikwa health centre where he died upon arrival.

The policemen were later interdicted by the Inspector General of police and their subsequent trial.

Meanwhile, the body of the late Abu Bakhar Bahala had been released to the family for burial.